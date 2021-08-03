Salima Tete's parents proud of her achievement, want women's hockey team to win gold

The entire country is still celebrating what the Indian women's hockey team managed to achieve on Monday, and star player Salima Tete's parents are over the moon seeing how she has performed in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. India managed to defeat Australia in the quarter-finals on Monday and as a result, for the very first time, the women's hockey team reached the semi-finals in the Olympics.

"We're very happy, very proud of her. We hope that they come back with a gold medal," Salima's parents Suleksan and Subhani Tete told ANI in unison. Salima's sister Mahima also said that the entire family is proud of what she has managed to achieve and now they are waiting for her to return with a gold medal.

"We are very happy, we are proud. We hope that they win the semi-finals too. We hope they come back with a gold medal. The entire village is very happy, we watch the matches together," Salima's younger sister Mahima said. In what came as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match against Australia during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

The women's team will now lock horns against Argentina in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Earlier today, the Indian men's hockey team suffered a 2-5 defeat at the hands of Belgium in the first semi-final and will now play for bronze. (ANI)

