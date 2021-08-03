Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Zou wins parallel bars gold

China's Zou Jingyuan won the parallel bars title at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, taking his second medal after claiming bronze in the men's team event last week. Germany's Lukas Dauser took silver and Ferhat Arican captured Turkey's first ever medal in gymnastics when he finished with a bronze.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:29 IST
Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Zou wins parallel bars gold
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

China's Zou Jingyuan won the parallel bars title at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, taking his second medal after claiming bronze in the men's team event last week.

Germany's Lukas Dauser took silver and Ferhat Arican captured Turkey's first-ever medal in gymnastics when he finished with a bronze. Zou showcased a number of complex moves while swinging up and down the bars and he completely obliterated the field with a score of 16.233. Dauser, a corporal in the German army, was a distant second with 15.700.

African, who struck gold on the apparatus at this year's European Championships shortly after testing positive for COVID-19, trailed with 15.633.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021