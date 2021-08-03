Soccer-Italy goalkeeper Sirigu joins Genoa on free transfer

Genoa have completed the signing of Italy international goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu on a free transfer from Torino, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old former Paris St Germain player was part of the Azzurri’s victorious squad at Euro 2020, making one appearance from the bench in the 1-0 group-stage win over Wales.

"As well as victory at Euro 2020, Sirigu has won Ligue 1 four times, five French Super Cups, three French League Cups, two French Cups, a silver medal at Euro 2012 and a bronze at the 2013 Confederations Cup. He was named best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 twice," Genoa said in a statement. Italian media reported that Sirigu has signed on for one year with the option of a second.

Sirigu, who left Torino after four years in Turin, will take over at Genoa from Mattia Perin who has returned to Juventus after his loan spell ended.

