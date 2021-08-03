Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa team to play British & Irish Lions

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:25 IST
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber named the following team on Tuesday to take on the British & Irish Lions in the third and final test at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday:

15–Willie le Roux, 14–Cheslin Kolbe, 13–Lukhanyo Am, 12–Damian de Allende, 11–Makazole Mapimpi, 10–Handré Pollard, 9–Cobus Reinach, 8–Jasper Wiese, 7–Franco Mostert, 6–Siya Kolisi, 5–Lood de Jager, 4–Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2–Bongi Mbonambi, 1–Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16–Malcolm Marx, 17–Trevor Nyakane, 18–Vincent Koch, 19–Marco van Staden, 20–Kwagga Smith, 21–Herschel Jantjies, 22–Morne Steyn, 23–Damian Willemse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

