Anurag Thakur launches Paralympic theme song 'Kar De Kamaal Tu'

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur launched the theme song "Kar De Kamaal Tu" for the Indian Paralympic contingent today in New Delhi. Secretary (Sports) Shri Ravi Mittal; Joint Secretary (Sports) Shri LS Singh; President of Paralympic Committee of India, Dr Deepa Malik; Secretary-General Shri Gursharan Singh and Chief Patron Sh. Avinash Rai Khanna was also virtually present on this occasion.

The song "Kar De Kamaal Tu" is composed and sung by a Divyang cricket player Sanjeev Singh who is a resident of Lucknow. The idea of the Paralympic Committee of India was to get the song composed from the Divyang community as a mark of inclusiveness. The lyrics of the song motivate not only the athletes but all the people with any form of disability to never underestimate themselves and what they have in them to create wonders.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Anurag Thakur said, "India is sending its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo – 54 para-sportspersons across 9 sports disciplines. India will be watching your every move, we will be following your incredible journey at the Games. The sheer determination of our Para-Athletes shows their phenomenal human spirit. Remember that when you play for India you will have 130 crore Indians cheering for you! I am extremely confident that our para-athletes will give their optimum best! Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi had met our Rio 2016 Paralympic Games athletes and has always had a keen interest in the welfare of our athletes and focussed the government's approach on nurturing talent along with the development of sports infrastructure across the country. I would also like to congratulate the Paralympic Committee of India and its President Ms Deepa Malik for ensuring that our athletes are well prepared and receive the best facilities."

Sanjeev Singh, the composer and singer of the song felt that it was a moment of pride not only for him but for the entire community. Sanjeev Singh said that it was actually the accomplishment of Dr Deepa Malik as a player in Rio 2016 Para Games that inspired him to write a poem about her which has taken shape into this Theme Song. "I just wish that this song inspires para-athletes to do well. They are already winners in their life but a medal will make the entire country note of them and make the nation proud.", says Sanjeev.

President of PCI, Deepa Malik, says, "As the President of the ParalympicCommittee of India and member of the National Committee to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', I take this as my endeavour to give wings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of India@75 as inclusive India. The Paralympic movement in India has taken a larger-than-life shape in a very short time and para-sports is one of the best ways to do it. Para-sports need to be brought into the mainstream in India. This theme song is composed to boost the morale of the Indian Paralympic contingent. We request all Indians to show their support by following the Games and hear & share the theme song."

Giving the vote of thanks Mr Gursharan Singh, Secretary-General of PCI, says, "This song will motivate the players and make them feel that the entire country is behind them. When the Tri-color flag goes up in the Paralympics, the entire country feels proud. We want the players to feel motivated and inspired after they listen to this song."

This time a record number of 54 para Athletes are going to participate in 9 different sports. Many of the Athletes have qualified with world record performance which raises the medal expectations.

