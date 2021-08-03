Olympics-Athletics-Mu ends long American wait for women's 800m gold
Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 800 metres final on Tuesday, her country's first victory in the event in more than half a century, as her compatriot Raevyn Rogers grabbed bronze.
Keely Hodgkinson of Britain took silver. The absence of South Africa's double champion Caster Semenya, ruled ineligible due to heightened testosterone levels, opened up the field to a new winner.
Mu took full advantage as she dominated the race, leading almost from the start and crossing the line clear of her rivals in a time of 1:55.21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- United States
- South Africa's
- Olympic
ALSO READ
Britain says all Brexit options on the table - including unilateral ones
Britain says most children will not be given COVID jabs
Britain records 39,950 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Britain says all Brexit options on the table - including unilateral ones
Britain says: not clear if the N.Ireland Brexit deal can be rebalanced