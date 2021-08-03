Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Poland's Wlodarczyk wins third straight hammer gold medal

The world record holder chucked her first attempt into the net but recovered for her best performance of the season, launching the hammer 78.48 metres in the fourth round to become the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row. China's Wang Zheng took the silver on her final throw of 77.03 and Poland's Malwina Kopron finished with the bronze.

Olympics-Athletics-Poland's Wlodarczyk wins third straight hammer gold medal
Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk won a third straight Olympic gold on Tuesday, dominating the women's hammer throw final and further cementing her status as the greatest of all time in the event. The world record holder chucked her first attempt into the net but recovered for her best performance of the season, launching the hammer 78.48 metres in the fourth round to become the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row.

China's Wang Zheng took the silver on her final throw of 77.03 and Poland's Malwina Kopron finished with the bronze. American DeAnna Price, the 2019 world champion and podium favourite after producing the best throw of 2021 in June, could not find her power during the final, finishing eighth overall.

