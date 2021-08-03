Olympics-Athletics-Poland's Wlodarczyk wins third straight hammer gold medal
The world record holder chucked her first attempt into the net but recovered for her best performance of the season, launching the hammer 78.48 metres in the fourth round to become the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row. China's Wang Zheng took the silver on her final throw of 77.03 and Poland's Malwina Kopron finished with the bronze.
China's Wang Zheng took the silver on her final throw of 77.03 and Poland's Malwina Kopron finished with the bronze. American DeAnna Price, the 2019 world champion and podium favourite after producing the best throw of 2021 in June, could not find her power during the final, finishing eighth overall.
China's Wang Zheng took the silver on her final throw of 77.03 and Poland's Malwina Kopron finished with the bronze. American DeAnna Price, the 2019 world champion and podium favourite after producing the best throw of 2021 in June, could not find her power during the final, finishing eighth overall.
