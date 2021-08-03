Olympics-Cycling-Shin-tape row overshadows Denmark's record-breaking pace

There was a storm brewing at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday after the Denmark team were accused of bending the rules with riders seen wearing identical medical tape on their shins during the men's Olympic team pursuit event.

Britain's former Olympic champion Chris Boardman was among the first few to spot Denmark's use of the questionable accessory on Twitter https://twitter.com/Chris_Boardman/status/1422137505223225344 on Monday, pointing out that the tapes could hand the riders a significant aerodynamic advantage. After the Danes showed Olympic record-breaking pace to seal a place in the medal rounds on Monday, a number of rivals including reigning champions Britain met with officials from the sport's governing body UCI to seek clarity on the matter.

British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park suggested the Danes should have been disqualified for the skin-coloured tapes as well as the unregistered 'aerodynamic' undervests they wore on Monday. "They started the meeting by saying they had found that the Danes were in breach of the regulation and were issuing them with a warning," Park told reporters.

"From my perspective, it is just disappointing for our athletes who have been working hard because it clearly affects the results and affects the outcome." The UCI's rules on the subject claim that "items of clothing may not modify the morphology of the rider and any non-essential element or device, of which the purpose is not exclusively that of clothing or protection," are forbidden.

This also applies to any material or substance "applied directly onto the skin or clothing and which is not itself an item of clothing". Park added that British Cycling will consider legal action if it appears the UCI has not done enough to uphold its own rulebook.

DANES DOMINANT Reigning world champions Denmark, without the controversial tape or undervests, were still dominant in a heat against Britain on Tuesday but it took some time for the results to be announced.

Frederik Madsen was so far ahead for the Danes that he was caught unaware when he smashed into the back of Briton Charlie Tanfield. After some confusion, Denmark were awarded a place in the Wednesday's final against Italy. The crash meant Britain will not even have the consolation of riding for a bronze medal and will ride off against Switzerland for seventh place.

Park said they cannot making any excuses for their below-par performance on the track but felt let down by the sport's rulemakers. "A lot of the rules have been brought in quite pointedly at Britain because there is a view that we were utilising kit, rounder wheels or whatever. All of which is nonsense," he added.

"We spend a huge amount of time making sure that is the case, to give our athletes every opportunity. That is part of the game. It is just disappointing the UCI haven't upheld that."

