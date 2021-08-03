Left Menu

Rugby-Sinckler denies biting as hearing continues

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has denied biting a South African opponent in Saturday’s second test but was still waiting a decision after being cited for the alleged incident, his coach Warren Gatland said on Tuesday. Sinckler appeared before a hearing via video conference Gatland said had started at 0700 GMT and was still continuing when he held a news conference at 1130 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:48 IST
Rugby-Sinckler denies biting as hearing continues

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has denied biting a South African opponent in Saturday’s second test but was still waiting a decision after being cited for the alleged incident, his coach Warren Gatland said on Tuesday.

Sinckler appeared before a hearing via video conference Gatland said had started at 0700 GMT and was still continuing when he held a news conference at 1130 GMT. "He’s deny anything and we are waiting to hear the decision when that’s done," Gatland said.

"Sometimes those sorts of things happen. There’s nothing clear on any video so we’ll just wait and see what comes back after the hearing." Sinckler was cited “for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting) during the 64th minute of the second test against South Africa in Cape Town on 31 July, 2021", a statement from World Rugby said on Sunday.

If found guilty, the England front-row forward could face a sanction of anything between three months and two years on the sidelines. Media reported the prop was alleged to have bitten South Africa second row Franco Mostert's arm during a ruck at the Cape Town Stadium during the South Africa's 27-9 victory.

Gatland on Tuesday named Sinckler among the replacements again for Saturday’s decisive third test, subject to the outcome of the hearing. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021