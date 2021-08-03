Left Menu

Olympics -Gymnastics-Russian gymnast Nagornyy fights through kidney stone to win medals

Nikita Nagornyy had to fight harder than most for his three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including one gold, as he has been troubled by a kidney stone. This pain doesn’t allow you to sleep, your fever goes up and down.” In 2018, Simone Biles led the U.S. team to gold at the world championships despite being troubled by a kidney stone.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:01 IST
Olympics -Gymnastics-Russian gymnast Nagornyy fights through kidney stone to win medals
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nikita Nagornyy had to fight harder than most for his three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including one gold, as he has been troubled by a kidney stone. Nagornyy, 24, with the Russian Olympic Committee, won a team gold and a bronze in all-around last week. He added a bronze in horizontal bar on Tuesday, the last artistic gymnastics event of the Tokyo Games.

"I began having health issues after the all-around," Nagornyy said. "We think that a kidney stone got dislodged. It had been found before the Olympics but it hadn't moved but it decided to move here.

"I had colics, fever. This pain doesn’t allow you to sleep, your fever goes up and down.” In 2018, Simone Biles led the U.S. team to gold at the world championships despite being troubled by a kidney stone. She was in so much pain in the lead up to the qualifying competition in Doha that she had to go to hospital for a scan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021