Olympics -Gymnastics-Russian gymnast Nagornyy fights through kidney stone to win medals

Nikita Nagornyy had to fight harder than most for his three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including one gold, as he has been troubled by a kidney stone. Nagornyy, 24, with the Russian Olympic Committee, won a team gold and a bronze in all-around last week. He added a bronze in horizontal bar on Tuesday, the last artistic gymnastics event of the Tokyo Games.

"I began having health issues after the all-around," Nagornyy said. "We think that a kidney stone got dislodged. It had been found before the Olympics but it hadn't moved but it decided to move here.

"I had colics, fever. This pain doesn’t allow you to sleep, your fever goes up and down.” In 2018, Simone Biles led the U.S. team to gold at the world championships despite being troubled by a kidney stone. She was in so much pain in the lead up to the qualifying competition in Doha that she had to go to hospital for a scan.

