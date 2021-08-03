Left Menu

Rugby-Lions prop Sinckler cleared of biting allegation

After a lengthy hearing by video conference, World Rugby dismissed the citing for the act of foul play that Sinckler was alleged to have committed in the 64th minute of the match, which the Springboks won 27-9. Media reported that the prop was accused of biting second row Franco Mostert's arm during a ruck.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:29 IST
Rugby-Lions prop Sinckler cleared of biting allegation

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler was cleared of biting a South African opponent in last weekend's second test, World Rugby said on Tuesday, and will be on the bench for Saturday’s decisive third in Cape Town. After a lengthy hearing by video conference, World Rugby dismissed the citing for the act of foul play that Sinckler was alleged to have committed in the 64th minute of the match, which the Springboks won 27-9.

Media reported that the prop was accused of biting second row Franco Mostert's arm during a ruck. "The independent Disciplinary Committee ...considered all the available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles, submissions from the player and his representative and expert witness testimony.

"The player denied that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card. Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play." Sinckler is among the replacements named by Lions coach Warren Gatland for Saturday's test. (Editing by Ed Osmond and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021