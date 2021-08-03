Olympics-Cycling-I was rubbish, says Kenny, after claiming eighth medal

British track sprinter Jason Kenny described his ride as "rubbish" after a silver medal in Tuesday's team sprint final made him his country's most-decorated Olympian.

In coming runners-up to the dominant Dutch alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens, Kenny took his Olympic medals tally to eight, the same as fellow cyclist Bradley Wiggins. Kenny, has six golds, to the five of Wiggins.

The 33-year-old had been hoping to claim a seventh gold and move past former team mate Chris Hoy with whom he shares that honour. Britain qualified for the final impressively with an Olympic record, but the Dutch proved too strong in the final as they lowered the record again. "They were better than us today -- simple as that," Kenny said of losing one of three titles he won in Rio in 2016.

"We did the same thing we always do -- we came and emptied the tanks and did our best ride. We pretty much nailed it in the first round -- that was pretty much everything we had. "Then we rolled the dice in the final and it didn't go our way. We geared up and just went for it, and obviously we knew we had a bit of ground to make up.

"I had nothing in the final, I was rubbish." Kenny still has two chances to go past Hoy's six gold medals with the Keirin and individual sprint to come.

"It's really special. Every time you come back, it gets harder. You do your first Olympics and you're caught up in the momentum," he said. Shortly after his ride, Kenny's wife Laura also took a silver medal in the team pursuit, taking her Olympic haul to five, with the other four all gold.

She also has two more chances for gold this week in the Izu Velodrome in the Madison and omnium.

