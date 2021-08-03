The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-SHOOT-NRAI-RANA Jaspal Rana was not enlisted in 'essential' category when NRAI finalised its Olympics accreditation By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Dronacharya awardee coach Jaspal Rana was not enlisted in the ''essential'' category by the National Rifle Association of India when it finalised its accreditation prioritisation for the Olympics, resulting in him not accompanying his shooter Abhishek Verma to Tokyo.

Advertisement

SPO-OLY-LDALL IND India at Olympics: Heartbreak in semis but hockey medal dream still alive; disappointments galore in athletics Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) It was a reality check of sorts but the dream is not over yet, not in hockey at least. SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-2NDLD MEN Hockey: So near yet so far for Indian men, lose 2-5 to Belgium to be out of Olympic final race Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team's dream of an Olympic gold after 41 years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze in the Tokyo Games here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-ATH-LD IND Shot putter Toor and javelin thrower Rani disappoint, fail to reach finals in Olympics Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the final rounds of their respective events following below-par performances at the Olympics here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-ATH-IND-TOOR Shot putter Toor fails to qualify for final, ends Olympic campaign with below-par performance Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's Olympic campaign ended miserably as he failed to qualify for the final after finishing 13th in the qualification group A here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-COMMENTS No time for disappointment, have to focus on bronze medal match: skipper Manpreet and Sreejesh Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) The 2-5 loss to Belgium in the Olympic semifinals on Tuesday is disappointing but Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and star custodian P R Sreejesh said the side has no time to dwell on the heartbreak as it has to refocus for the bronze medal play-off on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PREVIEW All eyes on Captain Kohli's choice of players as India brace for tough English Test Nottingham, Aug 3 (PTI) The toughest four months of Virat Kohli's eventful leadership career start here on Wednesday when his strategic acumen will be tested while selecting a perfect Indian combination to take on a good England side in the first Test of a five-match series.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-WOM-PREVIEW History maker India women eye Argentina scalp to make maiden hockey Olympic final Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) A historic feat already achieved, a rampaging Indian women's hockey team would aim for more glory when it takes on mighty but beatable Argentina in the semifinals of the Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON-MENTAL HEALTH It has become okay to talk about depression, it's positive: Anderson Nottingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Himself moving from bubble to bubble since cricket's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic, England seamer James Anderson feels athletes opening up on their mental health issues in recent years is a positive thing.

SPO-OLY-BOX-IND-PREVIEW Boxing: Cool and composed Lovlina chases historic Olympic final berth: up against world champ Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) A medal already secured, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) will be in pursuit of history when she takes on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Olympic semifinals here on Wednesday, aiming to become the first ever Indian boxer to advance to the Games final.

SPO-OLY-WREST-IND-DRAWS Ravi and Deepak get good draw; European champion awaits Anshu Malik in her 57kg opener Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Tuesday got a good draw as he will open his 57kg campaign in the Tokyo Olympics against Colombia's Tigreros Urbano and going by form, he should not face much difficulty in reaching at least the semifinals.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON I don't think India can have any complaints if we leave a bit of grass: Anderson Nottingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Just like India did at home earlier this year, the seasoned James Anderson says, England must play to their advantage in the five-match Test series against the fancied visitors, by preparing ''good pitches'' with pace and bounce.

SPO-OLY-WREST-IND-LD SONAM Sonam Malik's Olympic debut ends in first-round defeat Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik's Olympic debut ended with a first-round defeat on criteria against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the 62kg category after the former had adopted a defensive approach here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR If team feels Pujara's method doesn't work, it can look for someone else: Gavaskar Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has backed the under-pressure Cheteshwar Pujara for his ability to hold the fort but said the Indian team management can explore ''someone else'' if it feels his method is not working anymore.

SPO-ATH-IND-JAVELIN-ANNU Annu misses final of women's javelin throw event, finishes 14th Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) India's Annu Rani could not qualify for the women's javelin throw final at the Olympic Games, finishing 14th with a below-par throw of 54.04m here on Tuesday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-IND-SONG Sports minister launches official theme song for India's Paralympic contingent New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday virtually launched the theme song 'Kar De Kamaal Tu' for the country's Paralympic contingent and urged the public to cheer the para athletes during the upcoming Games in Tokyo.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-MUKUNDAN Para-swimmer Mukundan granted bi-partite quota for Tokyo Paralympics New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Para swimmer Niranjan Mukundan has been granted a bi-partite quota for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, the national governing body said on Tuesday. SPO-OLY-BAD-SINDHU-ARRIVAL Sindhu returns to warm reception New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, shuttler P V Sindhu on Tuesday received a warm welcome on her return to the country after claiming a bronze at the Tokyo Games. SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-KOHLI Leave Pujara alone, it's for individuals to figure drawbacks in their game: Captain Kohli Nottingham, Aug 3 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli wants critics of Cheteshwar Pujara's batting to leave him alone as he strongly believes that it is up to individuals to figure out the ''drawbacks'' in their game.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-BUBBLE Periodic breaks necessary, else you won't have players left: Kohli on bubble life Nottingham, Aug 3 (PTI) If the international cricketers do not take ''periodic breaks'' from the tough bio-bubble life, there could soon be a time when no cricketers of quality will be left due to the stressful life in a post-COVID world.

SPO-ATH-U20-TEAM AFI names 28-member team for World Athletics U-20 Championships New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) India on Tuesday named a 28-member team for the World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17 to 22.

SPO-OLY-SINDHU-MINISTER Sindhu a sporting icon and one of India's greatest Olympians: Thakur New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hailed P V Sindhu as a sporting icon and one of the ''greatest Olympians'' the country has ever produced after she returned to the country to a warm reception following her bronze-medal winning feat at the Tokyo Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)