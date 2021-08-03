Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic sign goalkeeper Hart from Tottenham

While no financial details were revealed, British media reported that the fee for the former England international was in the region of 1 million pounds ($1.4 million). Hart, 34, had one year remaining on his contract but fell down the pecking order at the Premier League club last month after they signed Atalanta's Pierluigi Gollini to compete with Hugo Lloris.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:43 IST
Soccer-Celtic sign goalkeeper Hart from Tottenham
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Celtic have signed goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year deal, the two clubs said on Tuesday. While no financial details were revealed, British media reported that the fee for the former England international was in the region of 1 million pounds ($1.4 million).

Hart, 34, had one year remaining on his contract but fell down the pecking order at the Premier League club last month after they signed Atalanta's Pierluigi Gollini to compete with Hugo Lloris. "I know just how big this club is and of the incredible support that it enjoys, and I can't wait to play in front of the fans at Celtic Park," Hart told the club website.

After joining Tottenham in August 2020, Hart made 10 appearances in all competitions last season and kept five clean sheets. Celtic have also secured the signature of midfielder James McCarthy on a four-year contract from Crystal Palace, marking a return to Scotland for the 30-year-old who started his career with Hamilton before playing for Wigan Athletic and Everton.

Celtic, who finished 25 points behind champions Rangers last season, lost the opening game of the new season to Heart of Midlothian on Sunday. They will host Dundee on Aug. 8. ($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021