Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team to face Germany for Bronze on Aug 5

The Indian men's hockey team will face Germany in the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:47 IST
India men's hockey team (Photo/ file image -- Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian men's hockey team will face Germany in the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. India's hopes to play in an Olympic final were dashed on day eleven of the ongoing Tokyo Games as a formidable Belgium squad came back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the Manpreet Singh-led side 5-2 on Tuesday.

It was a hat-trick by Alexander Hendrickx (19', 49', 53'), and goals by Loick Luyaert (2') and John-John Dohmen (60') that helped Belgium book a place in the final. For India, Harmanpreet Singh (7') and Mandeep Singh (9') scored the two goals. India's hunt for a medal, however, will continue when they play the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday.

In another semifinal, Australia defeated Germany 3-1 to reach the summit clash of the Tokyo Games. As a result, India will face Germany for third place in the mega sporting event. (ANI)

