Himanta leads prayers ahead of Lovlina's semi-final bout in Olympics

Meanwhile, prayers were offered by people cutting across religious lines at various temples, mosques and churches across the state.The Assam legislative assembly, meeting on Wednesday after a two week recess, will be adjourned for half an hour from 11 a.m. for the members to watch the semi-final bout, following a decision taken by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.This is the first time that a sportsperson from Assam is all set to win a medal at the Olympics.The boxer, hailing from Bormukhiya village in Assams Golaghat district, defeated Chinere Taipeis Nien-Chin Chen to reach womens welterweight semi finals.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:02 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday led the state in praying for boxer Lovlina Borgohain as she battles in the semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The chief minister lit a lamp at the Nehru Stadium here at a program organized to wish her luck and pray for her success in the crucial semi-final match.

He said that the best wishes of all in the state was with the ace boxer and ''I pray for her success''.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Bimal Bora, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan and several office bearers of Assam Olympic Association and sports enthusiasts were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, prayers were offered by people cutting across religious lines at various temples, mosques and churches across the state.

The Assam legislative assembly, meeting on Wednesday after a two week recess, will be adjourned for half an hour from 11 a.m. for the members to watch the semi-final bout, following a decision taken by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

This is the first time that a sportsperson from Assam is all set to win a medal at the Olympics.

The boxer, hailing from Bormukhiya village in Assam's Golaghat district, defeated Chinere Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen to reach women's welterweight semi finals. If she wins, Lovlina will meet Turkey's world number one Busenaz Surmeneli in the finals.

