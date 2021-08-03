Eng vs Ind: Sehwag, Agarkar in Hindi commentary panel, Gavaskar, Cook to share expertise in 'LIVE studio' show

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, ex-England captains Alastair Cook and Nasser Hussain are among eminent panelists named for the upcoming India-England Test series. India and England will lock horns in a five-match Test series beginning Wednesday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The series will mark the start of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

The much talked about series will begin from August 4, and all five Tests will be aired Live on SONY SIX in English, SONY TEN 3 in Hindi and the newly launched SONY TEN 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu from 2.30 pm IST as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV. To further enhance the viewers' experience, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), has announced its LIVE studio wraparound show Extraaa Innings. IT will feature eminent panelists like Gavaskar, Shaun Pollock, Cook among others to provide their insights through the duration of the series.

Advertisement

The LIVE studio show in English will be presented by former players like Gavaskar, Shaun Pollock, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Harsha Bhogle along with Cook, Hussain, and Mike Atherton (on-ground) while the Hindi studio show will be presented by former cricketers Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag, Ajay Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar, Mohammad Kaif and Vivek Razdanalong with Arjun Pandit. The Tamil commentary box will feature Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, WV Raman, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan, TR Arasu, and S Seshadri while the Telugu commentary will be presented by Venkatapathy Raju, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, Vijay Mahavadi, RJ Hemanthand Sandeep Kumar.

"Cricket has always been more than just a sport for fans in India and Sony Sports aims on giving our viewers the best of international cricket. All eyes will be on this highly anticipated test series as Team India will look to advance further from their last tour to England," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India in a statement. "With significant audiences expected to tune in, our LIVE studio show, Extraaa Innings, will provide real time insights and viewers across India can enjoy the series in four languages," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)