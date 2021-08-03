Soccer-UEFA take disciplinary action against FA over fan behaviour at Euro final

Left Menu

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England's Football Association for the behaviour of fans during the European Championship final last month, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. The FA was also fined 30,000 euros ($35,595) for crowd problems after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England's semi-final win, also at Wembley. "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector...

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:13 IST
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England's Football Association for the behaviour of fans during the European Championship final last month, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. The final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between supporters and officials in and around Wembley Stadium, with several ticketless fans breaching security cordons.

UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation two days after the final and the FA was hit with four charges for invasion of the field of play by supporters, throwing of objects, disturbance caused during the national anthem and the lighting of fireworks. The FA was also fined 30,000 euros ($35,595) for crowd problems after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England's semi-final win, also at Wembley.

"Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector... disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the English Football Association for a potential violation of Article 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations for a lack of order or discipline by its supporters," UEFA said in a statement. Last month, the FA commissioned an independent review seeking to avoid a repeat of the "disgraceful scenes" around Wembley. ($1 = 0.8428 euros)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

