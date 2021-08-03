Sports News Roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks; Former FIFA interim president Hayatou banned for one year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Wrestling-Mensah-Stock wins women's freestyle light heavyweight gold medal

American Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the women's freestyle light heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu took the silver medal and Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova and Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova claimed bronzes.

Olympics-Athletics-Records tumble on amazing day

Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a second successive sprint double, Karsten Warholm won the 400m hurdles with an astonishing world record and American teenager Mu Athing crushed the 800 metres on an incredible day of Olympic athletics on Tuesday. Throw in a last-leap long jump triumph for Malaika Mihambo, a near pole vault world record for Mondo Duplantis, a third straight hammer gold for Anita Wlodarczyk and scintillating sprinting in the men's 200m semis, and it all added up to a sparkling showcase for the Games' number one sport.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Fearless Biles a winner after capping comeback with beam bronze

Simone Biles made a fearless return to competition on Tuesday, capping a tumultuous Tokyo Games with a bronze medal on the balance beam and then using the Olympic stage to remind everyone that athletes are human beings. The final gold of the women's artistic gymnastics programme would go to China's Guan Chenchen with a score of 14.633 and the silver to her compatriot Tang Xijing but it was Biles who grabbed the spotlight for her courageous comeback.

MLB roundup: Orioles blast 4 homers, rout Yanks

Jorge Lopez allowed one run and one hit in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Andrew Heaney in a 7-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night. Lopez (3-12) ended a nine-start winless streak despite walking a career-high five. He struck out four.

Olympics-Athletics-Teenager Mu ends long American wait for 800m gold

Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 800 metres final on Tuesday, her country's first victory in the event in more than half a century, as her compatriot Raevyn Rogers grabbed bronze. The absence of South Africa's double champion Caster Semenya, ruled ineligible due to heightened testosterone levels, opened up the field to a new winner and the 19-year-old Mu took full advantage.

Olympics-Basketball-Durant leads USA into semis with Slovenia; France, Australia advance

Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead Team USA to a decisive 95-81 victory over Spain in Olympic men's basketball on Tuesday, earning a ticket to the semi-finals. The final four are now set. The United States will face Australia on Thursday. France, the team that humbled Team USA earlier in the tournament, will take on Slovenia, making an impressive Olympic debut.

Olympics-Climbing: Fresh faced Duffy flies flag for rising talent after qualifying third

American teenager Colin Duffy on Tuesday proved the big surprise during climbing qualifiers in the sport's Olympic debut, securing third place and flying the flag for up-and-coming talent in the fast growing sport. The high schooler outclimbed veterans like Czech athlete Adam Ondra by peaking near the top of the lead wall and solved two of four problems in bouldering - including one that foiled medal favourites Ondra and Japan's Tomoa Narasaki.

Soccer-Former FIFA interim president Hayatou banned for one year

Former FIFA interim president Issa Hayatou has been banned for one year and fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,189.51) for a breach of FIFA's ethics code, the world soccer body said on Tuesday. Cameroon's Hayatou, 74, served as Confederation of African Football (CAF) president for 29 years until he was voted out in 2017.

