Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil set up semi-final clash with ROC, Poland out

Defending champions Brazil beat hosts Japan in straight sets on Tuesday to set up a semi-final clash with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) while their South American rivals Argentina stunned Italy and will next face France. A spirited Japan had reached the quarter-finals for the first time in 29 years, but world number one Brazil overwhelmed the hosts to win 25-20 25-22 25-20 in the Ariake Arena.

"We lost because we couldn't cope with Brazil's power and strength," Japan's captain, Yuki Ishikawa, said. Brazil's outside hitter Yoandy Leal top-scored with 16 points and was ably supported by Wallace de Souza (13 points) and Ricardo Lucarelli (12 points).

"Our reception was very good today. We served strong and pushed their setter back, so they had to play a lot of long balls," Brazil's setter and captain Bruno Rezende said. Rio gold medallists Brazil will face the ROC, who won in straight sets when the teams played each other in the group stage, on Thursday.

"We need to adapt to the new Russian style. They always keep the ball in play, so we have to be patient and not rush," Rezende said. Earlier, the ROC beat Canada in straight sets 25–21 30–28 25–22 on the back of strong serves and attacks by Dmitry Volkov and Maxim Mikhaylov.

"We served well. That was the big key of the game," ROC head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo said. POLAND, ITALY ELIMINATED

World number two Poland were upset by fourth-ranked France in a sea-saw five-set fight 21-25 25-22 21-25 25-21 15-9, despite a barrage of attacks from Poland's outside hitter Wilfredo Leon and opposite spiker Bartosz Kurek. France's Jean Patry leading the way with 21 points while the team's 16 block points also lent support.

"It was amazing. We never stopped our play. I'm really happy," Patry said. On Thursday, France will look for revenge against Argentina, to whom they lost in five sets in the pool stage.

Earlier, Argentina edged Italy in a heated five-set battle 21-25 25-23 25-22 14-25 15-12, with an ace in the tie-breaker by top scorer Facundo Conte helping to seal the victory. They advanced to semi-finals for the first time since Sydney 2000 and celebrated by forming a circle and singing loudly while jumping up and down.

"We felt joy as we all were dreaming about this moment," Conte said.

