Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Women's hockey team, Lovlina eye medals; Neeraj Chopra in action (Preview)

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will be in action on day twelve while boxer Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:42 IST
Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Women's hockey team, Lovlina eye medals; Neeraj Chopra in action (Preview)
Indian women's hockey team (Photo: Twitter/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will be in action on day twelve while boxer Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Neeraj said he is happy that he is finally getting to represent the country at the Olympics. "I am looking forward to what will be my first experience at the Olympics. I have had a fair share of highs and lows over the past few years, and I'm happy that I am finally going to be able to represent my nation at the biggest sporting stage of them all," said Neeraj in an official release in July.

"I feel the junior athletes having access to the institute are extremely lucky and thank brands like Bridgestone for supporting IIS in this effort," he added. The Indian women's hockey team put up a fantastic display of skill and tenacity during their 1-0 victory over Australia in the quarterfinal match of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

High on confidence and self-belief after the momentous victory, the Indian women's hockey team has now firmly set its sights on the all-important semifinal encounter against Argentina on Wednesday. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in women's round 1 and Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia will headline wrestling action for India.

If the trio qualifies for the next round, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia would play the semifinal matches on the same day. In the afternoon, the Indian women's Hockey team; led by Rani, will count on their recent experience of playing against the Argentinians during their extensive tour of Argentina in January 2021.

Much like the Indian team, Argentina has also gone from strength to strength in the competition, securing the semifinal berth after a convincing 3-0 victory against Germany in the quarterfinal on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021