Left Menu

Cricket-Fourth West Indies v Pakistan T20 washed out as visitors clinch series

Pakistan won the second game of the series by seven runs, while the other two were also called off due to rain. Put into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam under overcast conditions, Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher got the West Indies off to a brisk start, putting on 30 runs before a heavy downpour forced the umpires to take the players off.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:37 IST
Cricket-Fourth West Indies v Pakistan T20 washed out as visitors clinch series

Rain allowed only three overs of play as the final Twenty20 international between the West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana on Tuesday was abandoned, with Pakistan winning the four-match series 1-0. Pakistan won the second game of the series by seven runs, while the other two were also called off due to rain.

Put into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam under overcast conditions, Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher got the West Indies off to a brisk start, putting on 30 runs before a heavy downpour forced the umpires to take the players off. After an initial inspection, the game was reduced to nine overs a side before any hopes of play were extinguished by another spell of rain.

"We couldn't execute our plans, of course, because we didn't have much cricket... we were looking to experiment ahead of the series, switching up batting positions. But the weather's not in our control, sadly," said Azam. The two sides will play each other in a two-test series that begins at Jamaica's Sabina Park on Aug. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021