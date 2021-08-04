Cricket-Fourth West Indies v Pakistan T20 washed out as visitors clinch series
Pakistan won the second game of the series by seven runs, while the other two were also called off due to rain. Put into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam under overcast conditions, Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher got the West Indies off to a brisk start, putting on 30 runs before a heavy downpour forced the umpires to take the players off.
Rain allowed only three overs of play as the final Twenty20 international between the West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana on Tuesday was abandoned, with Pakistan winning the four-match series 1-0. Pakistan won the second game of the series by seven runs, while the other two were also called off due to rain.
Put into bat by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam under overcast conditions, Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher got the West Indies off to a brisk start, putting on 30 runs before a heavy downpour forced the umpires to take the players off. After an initial inspection, the game was reduced to nine overs a side before any hopes of play were extinguished by another spell of rain.
"We couldn't execute our plans, of course, because we didn't have much cricket... we were looking to experiment ahead of the series, switching up batting positions. But the weather's not in our control, sadly," said Azam. The two sides will play each other in a two-test series that begins at Jamaica's Sabina Park on Aug. 12.
