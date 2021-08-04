Left Menu

Soccer-Arnautovic leaves Shanghai as Bologna unveil Austrian striker

The Serie A side announced the arrival of the 32-year-old former West Ham United striker on their official website, confirming Arnautovic has inked a permanent deal. No details were provided on the length of the contract or whether a transfer fee was paid to the Chinese Super League club.

Austrian international Marko Arnautovic has ended his two-year spell with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port by signing for Italy's Bologna. The Serie A side announced the arrival of the 32-year-old former West Ham United striker on their official website, confirming Arnautovic has inked a permanent deal.

No details were provided on the length of the contract or whether a transfer fee was paid to the Chinese Super League club. Arnautovic moved to China in July 2019 from West Ham but struggled to meet expectations as Shanghai fell short in both the Chinese Super League and the Asian Champions League.

He scored 19 times in 33 league matches for the club and once in the 2020 Asian Champions League.

