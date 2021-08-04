Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-World champion Holloway reaches 110m hurdles final

2012 Olympic bronze medallist Parchment finished second behind Holloway while Levy won his race, both athletes posting 13.23 to advance. France's Aurel Manga set a personal best of 13.24 to qualify and will be joined by compatriot Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, who finished second behind Levy with a season's best 13.25.

Updated: 04-08-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:00 IST
World champion Grant Holloway blazed to the quickest time in the 110 metres hurdles semi-finals on Wednesday, the American bursting out of the blocks and looking smooth to come home in 13.13 seconds.

Compatriot Devon Allen posted the day's second-fastest time of 13.18, while the Jamaican duo of Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy also qualified for the final and will look to challenge for the podium. 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Parchment finished second behind Holloway while Levy won his race, both athletes posting 13.23 to advance.

France's Aurel Manga set a personal best of 13.24 to qualify and will be joined by compatriot Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, who finished second behind Levy with a season's best 13.25. Holloway will start hot favourite for Thursday's race as the United States look to extend their dominance in the event having won 19 of the 28 golds awarded at the Olympics.

Holloway's world leading time of 12.81 set in June was within a whisker of the world record of 12.80 set by another American, Aries Merrit, in 2012 in Brussels.

