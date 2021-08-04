Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Another hurdles world record, combined events underway

A day after Karsten Warholm delivered a stunning world record in the men's event, McLaughlin, 21, finished strongly to clock 51.46 seconds, smashing her own 51.90 set at the U.S. trials. Defending champion Muhammad, who led coming off the final barrier, was also inside the world record in second in 51.58, with Dutchwoman Femke Bol third in a European record of 52.03.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:11 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Another hurdles world record, combined events underway

Another 400m hurdles world record was swatted aside on Wednesday as Sydney McLaughlin broke her own mark to overhaul compatriot Dalilah Muhammad in another classic one-lap duel in what is turning into one of the great Olympic athletics programmes. A day after Karsten Warholm delivered a stunning world record in the men's event, McLaughlin, 21, finished strongly to clock 51.46 seconds, smashing her own 51.90 set at the U.S. trials.

Defending champion Muhammad, who led coming off the final barrier, was also inside the world record in second in 51.58, with Dutchwoman Femke Bol third in a European record of 52.03. "I'm absolutely delighted. I'm just grateful to be out here celebrating that extraordinary race," said McLaughlin.

"I saw Dalilah ahead of me with one to go. I just thought 'run your race'. It's just about trusting your training, trusting your coach, and that will get your all the way round the track." Once again the combination of carbon-insoled shoes and a responsive track combined to deliver personal bests for five of the top six finishers. The theme of big-name head-to-head duels continued as the combined events got underway. In the decathlon Canada's world leader Damian Warner grabbed an early advantage with a fizzing 10.12 second 100 metres and then a long jump of 8.24m that would have been good enough for bronze in that individual event.

The 100m time equalled the best-ever in any decathlon, while the long jump was an Olympic decathlon best and even though he was pegged back in the shot, Warner was the clear leader going into the evening session as French world record holder Kevin Mayer sat back in fourth. In the heptathlon Belgium's defending champion Nafissatou Thiam, who has had an injury-plagued build-up, led the way after the 100m hurdles and high jump. British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles in December, was in third, behind American Erica Bougard. American world champion Grant Holloway blazed to the quickest time in the 110 metres hurdles semi-finals (13.13 seconds) and looks primed for gold in Thursday's final.

The highlights of Wednesday's evening session are the men's 200m and 800m finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021