Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia cruises into quarters in Freestyle 86kg category

Indian grappler Deepak Punia progressed into the quarter-finals of Men's Freestyle 86kg at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat C on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:24 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia cruises into quarters in Freestyle 86kg category
Deepak Punia (Photo: SAI Media's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian grappler Deepak Punia progressed into the quarter-finals of Men's Freestyle 86kg at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat C on Wednesday. Deepak Punia comfortably overcame the challenge of Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1. The Indian never faced any real problems against Ekerekeme as he cruised into the next round of the competition.

The second-seeded Indian started the rather cagey contest with caution as he gathered two points against the Nigerian's defense in starting moments of the match. Agiomor soon took one point but Punia ended the first half on high with another two-pointer takedown. Starting the second half, the silver medalist at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, read the Nigerian game brilliantly and gave no chance whatsoever to him as the 22-year-old Indian demolished all defenses of Ekerekeme. Deepak managed to put an unanswered 8 points in the second period against the Nigerian.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Dahiya stormed into the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category after overpowering Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano here on Mat A. Fourth-seeded Ravi comfortably overcame the challenge of Oscar Eduardo by the Technical Superiority of 13-2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021