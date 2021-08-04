Left Menu

I will definitely play in Paris Olympics and give it my best, says PV Sindhu

India shuttler PV Sindhu has made it clear that she will not be resting on past laurels and is already looking to give it her best at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Having returned to the country after clinching bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu said she is enjoying herself and wants to keep improving.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:28 IST
I will definitely play in Paris Olympics and give it my best, says PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India shuttler PV Sindhu has made it clear that she will not be resting on past laurels and is already looking to give it her best at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Having returned to the country after clinching bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu said she is enjoying herself and wants to keep improving. "I will definitely play Paris (2024 Olympics) and will give my best and play 100 per cent. We have a lot of time. Currently, I'm enjoying the moment and cherishing it," she told ANI on Wednesday.

Sindhu said she has learnt from every coach she has trained under and is thankful to all of them for helping her improve with every passing day. "I learned a lot from every coach. Every coach has different skills and different techniques. It's very important you grab as much as you can and utilise it whenever needed. I'm very thankful to each one of them. This time we've got enough time to focus on techniques and skills," she explained.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Tuesday felicitated PV Sindhu. In felicitating Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang at a warm ceremony, Thakur was joined by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Secretary Sports, Ravi Mittal and senior officers of the Sports Ministry. Sindhu's parents P Vijaya and PV Ramana travelled from Hyderabad to be part of the programme. Members of Parliament Shyam Bapu Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Arvind Dharmapuri, and TG Venkatesh also graced the event.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said, "PV Sindhu is amongst India's greatest Olympians. She is India's icon, inspiration and has caught the imagination of every Indian who dreams of playing for the country. Her incredible achievement - that of winning two Olympic medals in two consecutive Olympic Games will inspire a generation of budding athletes. "Her success shows how the Target Olympic Podium scheme of the government has nurtured our Olympic hopefuls towards a podium finish. Just before setting off for Tokyo Olympics, she had an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and right after her victory he was the first person to call her and congratulate her. The nation of 130 crore Indians is thrilled by her smashing performance!" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021