Olympics-Athletics-Thiam leads after two events in heptathlon title defence

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 10:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Belgium's Nafi Thiam got her heptathlon title defense off to a strong start at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, leading the field by 19 points through the first two disciplines.

The United States' Erica Bougard was second after the dayside program ended and 2019 world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain was third. Thiam finished third in her 100m hurdles heat but had the best overall finish in the high jump with 1.92m to sit at the top of the standings heading into the evening slate of events.

Johnson-Thompson, who came back from an Achilles tendon injury sustained late last year, won her hurdles heat in 13.27 and had a season's best 1.86 meters in the high jump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

