Japan's Yosozumi wins skateboarding gold

Sakura Yosozumi of Japan has won the inaugural Olympic women's park event in skateboarding, solidifying Japan's dominance of the sport making its Olympic debut.

The silver went to Kokona Hiraki, who at 12 became Japan's youngest Olympic medalist.

Britain's Sky Brown prevented a Japanese medal sweep, taking the bronze.

Yosozumi won with a trick-filled first run that scored 60.09, the only score to break 60 points in the event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

It immediately piled on the pressure on the seven other finalists, and none was able to dislodge her. Japanese skaters also took both golds in the men's and women's street events in the first week of the Tokyo Games.

