Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Athletics-World champion Holloway reaches 110m hurdles final; Olympics-Athletics-Warner leads strong Canadian start in the decathlon and more

Olympics-Athletics-World champion Holloway reaches 110m hurdles final

World champion Grant Holloway blazed to the quickest time in the 110 meters hurdles semi-finals on Wednesday, the American bursting out of the blocks and looking smooth to come home in 13.13 seconds. Compatriot Devon Allen posted the day's second-fastest time of 13.18, while the Jamaican duo of Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy also qualified for the final and will look to challenge for the podium.

Olympics-Athletics-Warner leads strong Canadian start in the decathlon

Canada's Damian Warner made a flying start in his quest for the decathlon gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, tying his own world record in 100 meters and then bettering the Games' best in the long jump in the event. The all-around athletics test, which covers 10 disciplines spread over two days, opened on Wednesday in blistering conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

Factbox-Olympics-Athletics-McLaughlin breaks world record to win 400 hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States broke her own 400 meters hurdles world record on Wednesday to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Compatriot Dalilah Muhammad won silver and Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze. WHAT THEY SAID

Olympics-Athletics-India's Chopra throws furthest to advance to javelin final

India's Neeraj Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, went through to the final of the men's javelin on Wednesday with his first throw of the morning at 86.65 meters, while world leader Germany's Johannes Vetter also advanced. They will be joined by Finland's Lassi Etelätalo, whose first attempt of 84.50m, a season's best, granted him passage to the medal round.

Olympics-organizers report 29 new games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes. Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organizers said, without providing further details.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Many 'twisties' and turns, but Biles exits Game a champion

Simone Biles was always expected to make headlines at the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. gymnast did just that, and more - but not in a way anyone would have ever expected. While Biles did not rewrite the Olympic record book as planned, she did leave an indelible mark on the Tokyo Games, changing the narrative from winning medals to championing athletes' mental health and well-being.

Olympics-IOC suspends protest probe into grieving Saunders, Mao case continues

The IOC said on Wednesday it is still waiting for a formal explanation from the Chinese Olympic officials as to why two gold medallists wore badges featuring the head of the country's former leader Mao Zedong on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee also said it had suspended its investigation into a gesture on the podium by American silver medallist shot-putter Raven Saunders, following the death of the athlete's mother https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-saunders-mourns-mother-days-after-winning-shot-put-silver-2021-08-04.

Olympics-Skateboarding-Young Japanese skaters win gold and silver in park

Young skaters from Japan and Britain soared to victory in the women's park competition on Wednesday, with hometown heroes Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki cinching gold and silver, while Britain's Sky Brown took bronze. In the gripping finals, Yosozumi, 19, landed two 540s in her impressive first run, earning the highest score of 60.09 to vault to top place.

Olympics-Athletics-Another hurdles world record, combined events underway

Another 400m hurdles world record was swatted aside on Wednesday as Sydney McLaughlin broke her own mark to overhaul compatriot Dalilah Muhammad in another classic one-lap duel in what is turning into one of the great Olympic athletics programs. A day after Karsten Warholm delivered a stunning world record in the men's event, McLaughlin, 21, finished strongly to clock 51.46 seconds, smashing her own 51.90 set at the U.S. trials.

Olympics-Belarus sprinter heads for Austria in a fresh twist to Tokyo diplomatic drama

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo for Austria on Wednesday, adding another dramatic twist to a diplomatic saga in which she had sought refuge at the Polish embassy. Tsimanouskaya had been scheduled to board a flight for Warsaw, where the government has offered her a humanitarian visa after she had refused to board https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01/#:~:text=TOKYO%2C%20Aug%202%20(Reuters),staff%20at%20the%20Olympic%20Games a flight home against her wishes on Sunday and sought diplomatic protection.

