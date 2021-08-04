Left Menu

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. win relegates Dominican Republic to bronze-medal game

The hit came off his Boston Red Sox minor league team mate Denyi Reyes, who started for the Dominican Republic. Tyler Austin added a run on a homer to straightway centerfield in the fifth inning, his second blast of the Games.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 11:56 IST
Olympics-Baseball-U.S. win relegates Dominican Republic to bronze-medal game
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Dominican Republic's baseball team will head to Saturday's bronze-medal game after falling 3-1 on Wednesday to the United States, which earned a chance to punch an upgrade to the gold-medal contest.

The U.S. squad now faces the loser of Wednesday's game between Japan and South Korea in a tussle on Thursday to decide which of them will go on to the gold medal game instead of the bronze match. The winner in the Japan-South Korea tie will claim the other spot in the grand final. U.S. first baseman Triston Casas in the first inning smacked his third home run of the tournament for a 2-0 lead over the Dominican Republic side. The hit came off his Boston Red Sox minor league teammate Denyi Reyes, who started for the Dominican Republic.

Tyler Austin added a run on a homer to straightaway centerfield in the fifth inning, his second blast of the Games. U.S. starting pitcher Scott Kazmir, who came out of a surfing-filled retirement from professional baseball to make the Olympic run, allowed two hits and struck out five over five innings.

In the third inning, a long lead from third base by Dominican Jose Bautista led to a balk on Kazmir for a run. But umpires immediately reversed their balk call without a video review, pulling the run off the board. In four innings against the U.S. bullpen, the Dominican Republic had three hits. Two of them came in the seventh, an inning brought to an end when Bautista struck out on a check-swing. The other was a ninth-inning homer by Charlie Valerio.

Dominican's Gustavo Nunez left the game during a seventh-inning at-bat after appearing to hurt his torso on a swing. His replacement, Yefri Perez, eventually struck out to end the game. The Dominican Republic came into the blazing-hot day game worn from a difficult battle late on Tuesday in which they stayed alive in the tournament by eliminating Israel 7-6 with a late rally.

In a sign of the team's difficult schedule, fans watching back in the Dominican Republic were treated to two games in the same day, with 0600 and 2300 local time starts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021