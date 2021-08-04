PM congratulates boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze medal at Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her tenacity and determination are admirable. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her tenacity and determination are admirable. Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.
Modi tweeted, ''Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020.'' PTI KR DV DV
