Your win testimony to talent, tenacity of our 'Nari Shakti':PM to Borgohain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of our Nari Shakti woman power.

Updated: 04-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said her win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of our ''Nari Shakti'' (woman power). Modi congratulated Borgohain in a telephone call, and said her success is a matter of immense pride for every Indian, and especially for Assam and the Northeast.

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Modi later tweeted, ''Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020.'' PTI KR KR DV DV

