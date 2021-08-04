Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina's dream was to win the gold medal, says father Tiken Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's father Tiken Borgohain has stated his daughter's dream was to win gold after the 23-year-old settled for bronze in the semifinal of women's welterweight (64-69kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

ANI | Golaghat (Assam) | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:18 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina's dream was to win the gold medal, says father Tiken Borgohain
Lovlina Borgohain's father Tiken Borgohain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's father Tiken Borgohain has stated his daughter's dream was to win gold after the 23-year-old settled for bronze in the semifinal of women's welterweight (64-69kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey defeated Lovlina by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist after she dominated all the rounds in the bout.

Lovlina is now only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh in Beijing 2008, and MC Mary Kom in London 2012 to win the bronze for India at the showpiece event. "I'm happy with her bronze medal. I don't watch her match live. I'll go to Guwahati airport to receive her," Tiken Borgohain told ANI, after the game.

"I'll talk to her later. She will be sad right now as her dream was to win the gold medal." "Definitely not feeling good, as I have lost the match. Every time I have to settle for bronze so I am feeling bad about it," Lovlina had told reporters after her bout.

"A medal is a medal even if it is of Olympic or inter-district. I had prepared for gold and I was 100% sure that I will take the gold, this time around." Talking about her Olympic dream, she said: "Since I have started boxing I always dreamt of playing in the Olympics and winning the gold here. I used to do every work and training session thinking about the Olympics. Am feeling good currently that a medal came in the Olympics but my expectations were not met." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021