Left Menu

Olympics-Karate-Russian Chernysheva out of Games after positive COVID-19 test

Russian karate athlete Anna Chernysheva has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the Tokyo Olympics, Russia's Karate Federation said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:27 IST
Olympics-Karate-Russian Chernysheva out of Games after positive COVID-19 test
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian karate athlete Anna Chernysheva has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the Tokyo Olympics, Russia's Karate Federation said. "Very sad news from Japan - our karate athlete Anna Chernysheva will not be able to compete at the Olympics," the federation said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday.

"Her COVID-19 test, compulsory for all participants at the Games, was positive." On Wednesday, the federation said Chernysheva was feeling fine physically and had no other signs of illness.

Chernysheva won gold at the European Championships earlier this year in the women's 55kg event. Russia's RIA news agency reported that other athletes on Chernysheva's flight to Tokyo, which included wrestlers and artistic gymnasts, had tested negative.

Russian athletes are competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag at the Tokyo Olympics as part of sanctions for several doping scandals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021