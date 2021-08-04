Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. crush Dominican Republic to reach semi-finals, Turkey out; Olympics-Baseball-U.S. win relegates Dominican Republic to bronze-medal game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. crush Dominican Republic to reach semi-finals, Turkey out

Advertisement

The top-ranked United States crushed the Dominican Republic in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the women's Olympic volleyball semi-finals, while South Korea stunned Turkey in a thrilling full-set match, securing a spot in the top four. U.S. opposite Andrea Drews scored 21 points to lead the team to a comprehensive quarter-final victory over the Caribbean side at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the 2016 bronze medallists winning 25-11 25-20 25-19.

Olympics-Baseball-U.S. win relegates Dominican Republic to bronze-medal game

The Dominican Republic's baseball team will head to Saturday's bronze-medal game after falling 3-1 on Wednesday to the United States, which earned a chance to punch an upgrade to the gold-medal contest. The U.S. squad now faces the loser of Wednesday's game between Japan and South Korea in a tussle on Thursday to decide which of them will go on to the gold medal game instead of the match for bronze. The winner in the Japan-South Korea tie will claim the other spot in the grand final.

Belarusian athlete will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, opposition politician says

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, Poland-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said, after she boarded a flight to Vienna from Tokyo. "Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had to change her flight to Warsaw. She will arrive to Warsaw today later. We will keep you updated," Latushko wrote on Twitter

Olympics-Gymnastics-Many 'twisties' and turns, but Biles exits Games a champion

Simone Biles was always expected to make headlines at the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. gymnast did just that, and more - but not in a way anyone would have ever expected. While Biles did not rewrite the Olympic record book as planned, she did leave an indelible mark on the Tokyo Games, changing the narrative from winning medals to championing athletes mental health and well-being.

Tokyo doctor at the crossroads of a COVID-19 crisis and a quiet Olympics

After more than a year at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese emergency doctor Shoji Yokobori finds himself at the unlikely calm of the Olympics, overseeing a venue with strict protocols, no spectators, and low infection risks. A volunteer medical officer at the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting venue, Yokobori, and a team of around a dozen other medical staff are yet to see a major injury, let alone a coronavirus outbreak.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women roll over Australia into semis, Serbia edge China

Team USA rolled over Australia in Olympic women's basketball on Wednesday, putting them on a semifinal collision course with a tough Serbian team that rallied to beat China. Like the U.S. men's team on Tuesday, the American women sailed into the next stage with a 76-55 win in the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo. The U.S. was undefeated through the tournament stage, while Australia edged other third-place finishers to make it to the knockout stage.

Olympics-Athletics-'Iron sharpens iron': McLaughlin, Muhammad hurdle to new heights

From the outside, it was the ultimate clash of rivals: the 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad facing off in the 400-meter hurdles final against 21-year-old Sydney McLaughlin, who clobbered her world record weeks prior. But to McLaughlin, who won Olympic gold in yet another record-smashing performance of 51.46 seconds on Wednesday, the two Americans' race toward history goes much deeper than "rivalry".

Olympics-Fencing-US fencer Imboden says X mark on hand was a protest against Olympic charter rule

United States fencer and bronze medallist Race Imboden said that an X mark drawn on the back of his hand during the medal ceremony at Tokyo 2020 was in protest against a ban on political gestures on Olympic podiums. "Some of the athletes communicated and decided upon this symbol to show solidarity for each other and support the oppressed," he explained in an Instagram story posted early on Wednesday morning.

Olympics-Wrestling-Rio champ Maroulis leads US charge into semi-finals

Reigning Olympic champion Helen Maroulis of the United States sounded out a warning to her rivals on Wednesday after scoring convincing victories in her opening bouts of the women's freestyle lightweight competition to reach the semi-finals. Maroulis, the first female American wrestler to be crowned an Olympic champion when she won gold in Rio, has battled through multiple concussions and post-traumatic stress disorder in recent years before qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Olympics-Belarus sprinter leaves Tokyo for Vienna after refusing to go home

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo aboard a flight to Vienna on Wednesday, less than 72 hours after refusing to return home with her team. After spending two nights in Poland's embassy, the 24-year-old walked onto the plane at Narita airport wearing blue jeans, a blue blouse, and sunglasses with "I RUN CLEAN" written on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)