Soccer-Dutch appoint Louis van Gaal as new national coach

Louis van Gaal was named on Wednesday as the new coach of the Netherlands, signing a deal through to next year's World Cup final in Qatar, the Dutch football association said. Moreover, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team," he said in a statement.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:43 IST
Louis van Gaal was named on Wednesday as the new coach of the Netherlands, signing a deal through to next year's World Cup final in Qatar, the Dutch football association said. It is the third time he will take charge of the Dutch side, with his latest appointment coming less than week before his 70th birthday.

"Dutch football has always been close to my heart and coaching the national team is, in my opinion, a key position for moving our football forward. Moreover, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team," he said in a statement. Van Gaal will start in September with three World Cup qualifying matches, replacing Frank de Boer, who quit after the European Championship. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Alison Williams)

