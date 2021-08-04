Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi hails Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze medal at Olympics

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday congratulated boxer LovlinaR Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said she has done the country proud.Borgohain 69kg signed off with a bronze medal in her debut Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday, bringing an end to the countrys campaign in the sport in Tokyo.Congratulations to Boxer LovlinaBorgohain

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina\R Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and said she has done the country proud.

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in her debut Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport in Tokyo.

''Congratulations to Boxer #LovlinaBorgohain! You've done the country proud,'' Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet, said, ''Heartiest congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai! We are so proud of you.'' Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

