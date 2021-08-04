Left Menu

Eng vs Ind, 1st Test: Root wins toss and opts to bat, Rahul playing as opener

Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test of the five-match series here at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

ANI | Nottingham | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:17 IST
Eng vs Ind, 1st Test: Root wins toss and opts to bat, Rahul playing as opener
Joe Root and Virat Kohli (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test of the five-match series here at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. India and England will be locking horns in five Tests, and this series marks the start of the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

England captain Joe Root said: "We're going to bat first. It looks like a reasonable wicket, with a little bit of movement. If we get off to a good start in the first hour, we could capitalize. Always exciting to play a big series like this. And hopefully, we could perform really well. Jonny Bairstow comes back, Sam Curran comes in as well. It has been so long since we last played. Jack Leach unfortunately misses out; a very tough decision. As you progress as a Test player, there comes the responsibility and there is an opportunity for the guys to take what Ben Stokes has left in his absence." Shubman Gill is ruled out of the series due to an injury and on Monday, Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the first Test due to a concussion, as a result, KL Rahul has now been drafted in as an opener.

India had last won a Test series in England in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid and after that, the Indian boys have struggled to get past the Three Lions at their own backyard. India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021