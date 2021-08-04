Soccer-Sampdoria's Roma-supporting owner wants to sell Damsgaard to capital club

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero says the club he supports, fellow Serie A side AS Roma, simply need to call him if they want to sign Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard. The 21-year-old winger impressed during this year's European Championship, scoring two goals, including a stunning free kick against England, as the Danes reached the semi-finals.

His breakout international tournament came on the back of an impressive debut Serie A campaign in 2020-21, and Ferrero urged his hometown club Roma to prioritise him over widely reported target Granit Xhaka of Arsenal. "Damsgaard is the midfielder Roma needs. If they call me, we will reach an agreement," Ferrero told Corriere dello Sport.

Advertisement

"He is better than Xhaka. He is a quality player and can also play in midfield. Let’s sit down, just call me and we will find a solution. Xhaka will not go to Roma, so they need another midfielder. "I want him to join Roma, I am a Roma fan, and Damsgaard would be a great signing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)