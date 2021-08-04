Olympics-Diving-Chinese teens secure top two spots in women's 10m platform qualifier

Chinese teenagers Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan on Wednesday secured the top two spots in the preliminaries for the women's 10 metre platform diving at the Tokyo Olympic Games, while 2012 bronze medalist Pandelela Pamg of Malaysia was rocky throughout.

Chen, 15, led the way from the start, scoring 81.00 points in her first dive, the highest in the round, when she sliced neatly into the water. Chen never gave up her top spot in any round. The 14-year-old Quan, the event's youngest contender, had ups and downs and scored only 47.85 points in her third dive, but her other four dives were within top three.

Delaney Schnell of the United States came third, followed by Australia's Melissa Wu. Four-time Olympian Pamg was well below her usual form, earning just 28.80 points in her fourth dive, the lowest in the round, but redeemed herself in her final attempt and ended up qualifying in last place.

Freida Lim, the first female Singaporean diver to qualify for the Olympics, exited the Games after finishing last. Scoring was low in general. Of 30 women entrants, only a handful received "very good" and "good" scores, while many were given scores ranging from "deficient" to "satisfactory". For instance, Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Britain, who came 10th, scored 307.70 points after five rounds, averaging only 61.54 points per round.

The semi-finals and finals will take place on Thursday.

