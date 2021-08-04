Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses semi-final bout to David Taylor

India grappler Deepak Punia suffered a 10-0 loss in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg category against USA's David Taylor in the Tokyo Olympics here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:38 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses semi-final bout to David Taylor
India grappler Deepak Punia (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India grappler Deepak Punia suffered a 10-0 loss in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg category against USA's David Taylor in the Tokyo Olympics here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A on Wednesday. Taylor defeated Punia and will now contest for either silver or gold on Thursday. Punia was nowhere in the contest and Taylor made lightwork of the match, and he easily wrapped up the game.

Earlier on Wednesday, India grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals here at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Mat B. The Indian wrestler won by fall. Dahiya will now contest the finals on Thursday and he is the first to enter the final since Sushil in 2012. In the first period, Ravi Dahiya managed to take a 2-1 lead and in the second period, the pressure was entirely on Sanayev. He did make a comeback, but Dahiya held on and took the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021