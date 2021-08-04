Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3,000m steeplechase
Peruth Chemutai won the Olympic women's 3,000m steeplechase gold medal on Wednesday to become the first Ugandan to claim the title. Chemutai clocked a time of 9:01.45 to finish over three seconds ahead of American silver medallist Courtney Frerichs with Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng taking the bronze.
Chemutai clocked a time of 9:01.45 to finish over three seconds ahead of American silver medallist Courtney Frerichs with Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng taking the bronze. Kenyan world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech finished seventh, leaving her country still without a gold medal in the event.
Chemutai had moved in front early in the race before Frerichs took the initiative with three laps to go, pulling away from the field. But Chemutai responded to the challenge and overtook the American on the last lap before crossing the line 3.34 seconds ahead of her.
