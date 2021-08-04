Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3,000m steeplechase

Peruth Chemutai won the Olympic women's 3,000m steeplechase gold medal on Wednesday to become the first Ugandan to claim the title. Chemutai clocked a time of 9:01.45 to finish over three seconds ahead of American silver medallist Courtney Frerichs with Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng taking the bronze.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:05 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3,000m steeplechase
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Peruth Chemutai won the Olympic women's 3,000m steeplechase gold medal on Wednesday to become the first Ugandan to claim the title.

Chemutai clocked a time of 9:01.45 to finish over three seconds ahead of American silver medallist Courtney Frerichs with Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng taking the bronze. Kenyan world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech finished seventh, leaving her country still without a gold medal in the event.

Chemutai had moved in front early in the race before Frerichs took the initiative with three laps to go, pulling away from the field. But Chemutai responded to the challenge and overtook the American on the last lap before crossing the line 3.34 seconds ahead of her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021