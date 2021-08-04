Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Miller-Uibo and Felix on for 400m final showdown

American Felix was second in her race, in 49.89. Miller-Uibo said she was glad she had progressed despite battling injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:21 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Miller-Uibo and Felix on for 400m final showdown

Defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas cruised into the Olympic 400 metres final where she will face the woman she beat five years ago, Allyson Felix, who also progressed with a season's best race on Wednesday.

Miller-Uibo, the world leader in 2021, won gold five years ago in Rio de Janeiro after she dived across the finish line to capture victory from Felix. On Wednesday, she easily won her semi-final, clocking, 49.60 seconds. American Felix was second in her race, in 49.89.

Miller-Uibo said she was glad she had progressed despite battling injuries. "I have been going through a lot of injuries these past three days," she said. "We are battling through a lot right now but we are getting through it. We have a day off, so hope to get some treatment and be ready for the finals."

Felix, 35, is on her fifth Games and is seeking a 10th Olympic medal -- and seventh gold -- in her final tournament. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who won silver in the 4x400m mixed relay here, set a national record of 49.38 to power through to Friday's final.

Also contending for the podium will be Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson, a 4x400m relay silver-medallist from 2016, who produced the fastest time of the semi-finals, a personal best of 49.34 ahead of Felix. All the eight women who qualified for the final ran times of under 50 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021