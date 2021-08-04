Olympics-Climbing-Slovenia's Garnbret puts on bouldering masterclass ahead of lead section

Slovenian medal favourite Janja Garnbret put on a bouldering masterclass in the women's Olympic climbing qualifiers on Wednesday, racing to the top of the rankings ahead of the event's lead contest. Bouldering is the second of three sections climbers must compete in to receive a combined score, which will determine their overall result. It requires athletes to use problem-solving skills to scale an array of obstacles along a low wall.

Bouldering routes at the Olympics have proved challenging, with Garnbret alone managing to solve all four problems on Wednesday. In the men's qualifier on Tuesday, just one climber could solve more than two. The 22-year-old Garnbret now leads the overall standings, bumping into second Polish speed specialist Aleksandra Miroslaw, who came within a hair's breadth of matching the world record of 6.96 seconds in the opening speed event, a head-to-head race up a 15m wall.

After finishing 12th in speed, Brooke Raboutou of the United States moved into third place, crushing three of the four boulder problems ahead of the lead section - a timed climb which tests the athletes' endurance and technical ability. Japanese medal contenders Akiyo Noguchi and Miho Nonaka put on solid performances to finish fifth and sixth, with the former particularly impressive in the bouldering contest.

The 32-year-old Noguchi has said she plans to retire after the Olympics, after more than 15 years in professional climbing. The top eight women in the standings after all three sections will advance to Friday's final.

The start of women's competition follows a day of breakthrough and reversal for France's two Mawem brothers in the men's event: the pair secured places in the final before the elder brother, Bassa, was forced to drop out due to injury.

