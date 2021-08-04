Left Menu

Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Russian Romashina wins record sixth gold

Going into Tokyo, Romashina, the veteran of three previous Olympics and holder of 21 world titles, had been tied for the record with compatriots Anastasia Davydova and Natalia Ishchenko, her former partner. The ROC duo's speed and coordinated moves gained a combined 195.9079 points. Ukrainians Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk edged out hosts Japan with 189.4620 for bronze, their nation's first Olympic synchronised swimming medal.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:46 IST
Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Russian Romashina wins record sixth gold
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Svetlana Romashina won a record sixth gold to become the most decorated Olympian in synchronized swimming when she and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) partner Svetlana Kolesnichenko won the duet competition on Wednesday.

The win took the 31-year-old Romashina, who has said she wants to retire after Tokyo, to the top of the podium for a duet in a third straight Games. Going into Tokyo, Romashina, the veteran of three previous Olympics and holder of 21 world titles, had been tied for the record with compatriots Anastasia Davydova and Natalia Ishchenko, her former partner.

The ROC duo's speed and coordinated moves gained a combined 195.9079 points. China's Rio silver medallists Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan took silver with 192.4499. Ukrainians Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk edged out hosts Japan with 189.4620 for bronze, their nation's first Olympic synchronized swimming medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021