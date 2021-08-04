Rugby-Bok prop Malherbe unfazed by switch in Lions front row

The scrum has been a key battleground throughout the tempestuous series between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions and could be where the game is won or lost in the decider in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springboks use the scrum as an opportunity to wear down opponents and win penalties, as they showed in their Rugby World Cup final triumph over England two years ago. When they gain the ascendancy they are very difficult to stop. Both sides have mixed and matched their front rows in the series, and the Lions have opted for Wyn Jones, who missed the first two tests through injury, and Tadhg Furlong as their props for Saturday’s clash, with hooker Ken Owens earning a first start.

"All of them are world-class players," Springbok prop Frans Malherbe says of the Lions front row. "But we have to focus on ourselves and know how we play. We need to make sure that we are sorted and that our system is functioning 100 percent." The Boks’ strength comes from how they bring on equally good, if not better, front row replacements in the second half to keep their set-piece motoring for the full 80 minutes, as they did in the 27-9 victory on Saturday to level the series when they dominated the Lions for the last 25 minutes.

"You saw the impact Trevor (Nyakane), Vincent (Koch) and Malcolm (Marx) made at the weekend. It feels to me that everyone is at the same quality level," Malherbe says, before giving credit to the locks and loose-forwards as the power behind the front engine. "A lot of credit has to go to our back-five. They bought into our plan. It’s obvious, but without them we wouldn’t be able to generate power.

"We are learning a lot from each other. We are working together to make the team better. We are all on the same level, so even though they (the Lions) may have made changes, it doesn’t change much in our preparation."

