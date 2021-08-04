Left Menu

Women's hockey team played with grit, showcased great skill: PM Modi

The stupendous performance of Indias hockey teams is one of the things people will remember the Tokyo Olympics for, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday soon after the womens team went down fighting in the semifinal against Argentina.Both the mens as well as the womens teams remain in contention for the bronze medal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The ''stupendous'' performance of India's hockey teams is one of the things people will remember the Tokyo Olympics for, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday soon after the women's team went down fighting in the semifinal against Argentina.

Both the men's as well as the women's teams remain in contention for the bronze medal. The men's team had also lost in the semifinals.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''One of the things we will remember Tokyo 2020 for is the stupendous performance by our hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our women's hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours.'' A brave Indian women's hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world number two Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal of the ongoing Olympic Games on Wednesday.

