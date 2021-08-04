Olympics-Weightlifting-Georgia's Talakhadze breaks world record in men's +109 kg class

Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win the gold medal in the men's +109 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old lifted a total of 488 kg to improve the record of 485 kg he set earlier this year.

Iran's Ali Davoudi took silver with 441 kg and Syria's Man Asaad bronze with 424 kg. ​

