Olympics-Weightlifting-Georgia's Talakhadze breaks world record in men's +109 kg class
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:07 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world record to win the gold medal in the men's +109 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old lifted a total of 488 kg to improve the record of 485 kg he set earlier this year.
Advertisement
Iran's Ali Davoudi took silver with 441 kg and Syria's Man Asaad bronze with 424 kg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Ali Davoudi
- Tokyo Olympics
- Georgia
- Lasha Talakhadze
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Aleppo - state media
Tokyo Olympics reports first case of volunteer testing positive for COVID-19
FACTBOX-Coronavirus outbreaks at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Foreign athlete, 8 others test positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: With the games we're committing an act of faith in the future, says Thomas Bach