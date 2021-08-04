Nowicki wins hammer throw gold for Poland
Wojciech Nowicki of Poland finally has a gold medal after winning the men's hammer throw.
The 32-year-old Nowicki led from the first round and improved with each of his first three attempts to reach a personal best 82.52 meters, the winning mark.
He was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and won bronze medals at three world championships.
Eivind Henriksen of Norway set a national record with a 81.58 throw in the fifth round and finished with the silver medal.
Four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek of Poland took bronze with a mark of 81.53.
